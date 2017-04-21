Entertainment News
Cuba Gooding Sr. Found Dead in LA

Jodi Berry
Cuba Gooding Sr., who sang the 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool,” has died at the age of 72. The father of Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. was found dead in a car Thursday in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles.

His death remains under investigation, but drug paraphernalia and alcohol were found in the car. Gooding Sr. sang for the 70’s group The Main Ingredient, he joined The Main Ingredient in 1971, he temporarily went solo in the late-’70s and released two albums before reuniting with Main Ingredient in 1979.

RIP Cuba Gooding Sr.

