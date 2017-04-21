Wait….Mary J. Blige Is Saying Kendu Spent How Much Of Her Money On His Side Chick???

In a recent interview, Mary J. Blige alleged that her husband, Kendu, had cheated on her. Apparently, this realization is what prompted their divorce.

Well, now the plot thickens. Mary is alleging that Kendu spent her money on his other woman..about $420k of Mary’s money, according to TMZ.

TMZ is reporting that divorce documents indicate that Kendu said the money was spent on travel expenses. Mary says the travel was NOT work-related and didn’t include her. Mary says he spent the money on his girlfriend.

You may recall that Kendu is requesting approximately $110k in MONTHLY child support.

Mary also says that their home is “underwater” by about $10 million. She states, according to TMZ, that she has the burden of covering the debt while Kendu contributes nothing.

