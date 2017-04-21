Entertainment News
Wait….Mary J. Blige Is Saying Kendu Spent How Much Of Her Money On His Side Chick???

Karen Clark
In a recent interview, Mary J. Blige alleged that her husband, Kendu, had cheated on her. Apparently, this realization is what prompted their divorce.

Read More: Mary J. Blige Opens Up About Her Marriage, Divorce & Spousal Support

Well, now the plot thickens. Mary is alleging that Kendu spent her money on his other woman..about $420k of Mary’s money, according to TMZ.

TMZ is reporting that divorce documents indicate that Kendu said the money was spent on travel expenses. Mary says the travel was NOT work-related and didn’t include her. Mary says he spent the money on his girlfriend.

You may recall that Kendu is requesting approximately $110k in MONTHLY child support.

Read More: Kendu No Longer Wants Mary J. Blige To Pay $130K Per Month In Spousal Support…Wants $110K Monthly Now

Mary also says that their home is “underwater” by about $10 million. She states, according to TMZ, that she has the burden of covering the debt while Kendu contributes nothing.

 

