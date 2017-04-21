Wait….Mary J. Blige Is Saying Kendu Spent How Much Of Her Money On His Side Chick???

In a recent interview, Mary J. Blige alleged that her husband, Kendu, had cheated on her. Apparently, this realization is what prompted their divorce.
Read More: Mary J. Blige Opens Up About Her Marriage, Divorce & Spousal Support
Well, now the plot thickens. Mary is alleging that Kendu spent her money on his other woman..about $420k of Mary’s money, according to TMZ.
TMZ is reporting that divorce documents indicate that Kendu said the money was spent on travel expenses. Mary says the travel was NOT work-related and didn’t include her. Mary says he spent the money on his girlfriend.
You may recall that Kendu is requesting approximately $110k in MONTHLY child support.
Read More: Kendu No Longer Wants Mary J. Blige To Pay $130K Per Month In Spousal Support…Wants $110K Monthly Now
Mary also says that their home is “underwater” by about $10 million. She states, according to TMZ, that she has the burden of covering the debt while Kendu contributes nothing.
Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016
Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016
1. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 1 of 25
2. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 2 of 25
3. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 3 of 25
4. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 4 of 25
5. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 5 of 25
6. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 6 of 25
7. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 7 of 25
8. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 8 of 25
9. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 9 of 25
10. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 10 of 25
11. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 11 of 25
12. Prince 1958-2016Source:Prince 1958-2016 12 of 25
13. GettySource:Prince 1958-2016 13 of 25
14. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 14 of 25
15. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 15 of 25
16. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 16 of 25
17. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 17 of 25
18. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 18 of 25
19. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 19 of 25
20. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 20 of 25
21. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 21 of 25
22. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 22 of 25
23. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 23 of 25
24. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 24 of 25
25. Prince 1958-2016Source:Getty 25 of 25
Follow Karen Clark on Social Media
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark