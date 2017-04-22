No New Prince Music Coming? Federal Judge Puts ‘Deliverance’ On Pause

fans received disappointing news as a federal judge blocked the release of his upcoming EP, Deliverance.

It was just a year ago that we suddenly lost Prince. The world lost one of its most brilliant musical minds, devastating millions of people. As the anniversary of Prince‘s passing approached, Prince’s former engineer, George Ian Boxill, announced on Tuesday that an EP of Prince‘s previously unreleased music would be available today. It took no time for Prince‘s estate, Paisley Park, to oppose the release and file a lawsuit.

Just as we were getting our ears ready for some more Prince music, it looks like Deliverance has been put on hold–at least for now. According to Variety.com, Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright of the United States District Court ruled in favor of Paisley Park on Wednesday and issued a temporary restraining order putting the EP’s release on pause. The restraining order only lasts until May 3 unless the court extends it.

The judge also ordered Boxill to turn over “all of the recordings acquired through his work with Paisley Park Enterprises” to Prince‘s estate. However, Boxill revealed that Deliverance (the title track, not the EP) is still available for purchase online.

“The Federal Court located in Minnesota has temporarily enjoined the release of the remaining unreleased tracks on the ‘Deliverance’ EP. The court order has not enjoined the released single ‘Deliverance,’” a statement from Boxill and Rogue Music Alliance reads. “Therefore the ‘Deliverance’ single will continue to be sold.”

You can check out Deliverance here.

