First Black Nurse To Serve As Surgeon General After Ouster Of Obama Appointee

President Donald Trump’s administration has found a replacement for Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy—an Indian-American surgeon who served during former President Obama’s time in office who was asked to resign on Friday. According to the New York Times, Trump’s team appointed Rear Adm. Sylvia Trent-Adams, who will become the first Black nurse to take on the role.

Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, an Obama administration holdover, was asked to resign by the Trump administration on Friday. He was replaced by his deputy, Rear Adm. Sylvia Trent-Adams, one of the first nurses to serve as surgeon general.

Admiral Trent-Adams will for now be in an acting role. As of Friday evening, she had already replaced Dr. Murthy on the surgeon general’s Twitter account, and her portrait had replaced his on the agency’s Facebook page. One of the first comments on that post asked, “Where is Dr. Murthy?”

Alleigh Marré, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services, confirmed Dr. Murthy’s resignation in an emailed statement on Friday, saying he was asked to step down “after assisting in a smooth transition into the new Trump administration.”

Prior to being appointed, Trent-Adams served as the Deputy Surgeon General where she was an advisor for the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, reports ABC News. Between November 2013 through May 2016 she was the Chief Nurse Officer of the U.S. Public Health Service.

