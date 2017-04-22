Beyoncé Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Destiny’s Child Reunion

Beyoncé Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Destiny’s Child Reunion

Being pregnant with twins isn't stopping the iconic singer from slaying the fashion game!

Foxy NC staff
Queen Bey continues to stunt and slay while pregnant with twins.

According to PEOPLE, Beyoncé looked stunning while uniting with Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at The Grove in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Rowland’s new book, Whoa, Baby!

Rocking long blonde braids, an asymmetrical tan dress and matching thigh high boots, she topped off her look with long drop earrings and a pair of sunglasses. 

Whoa, Baby!  was also authored by Rowland’s longtime OB/GYN, Dr. Tristan Emily Bickman, and contributor Laura Moser. The book is subtitled A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened) and was inspired by all the questions Rowland and husband Tim Weatherspoon had after they had their first child — 2-year-old son Titan Jewel — in November 2014, PEOPLE noted.

We wonder if Bey will be taking any of Kelly’s advice when it comes to her newest babies.

As we previously reported, Bey has really been enjoying her pregnancy. Here are some of her best looks:

Flawless!

