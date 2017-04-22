Lifestyle
He’s Baaaaack! Obama Announces First Public Event Since Leaving The White House

On Monday at the University of Chicago, the former president will engage young adults on civic engagement and community organizing.

Former President Barack Obama is taking a break from vacationing and writing his memoir. Next week he will speak to students at the University of Chicago on Monday—this is his first public event since leaving the White House.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Obama and young leaders will hold a conversation on civic engagement and discuss community organizing at the university’s Logan Center for the Arts.

“This event is part of President Obama’s post-presidency goal to encourage and support the next generation of leaders driven by strengthening communities around the country and the world,” his office said in a statement on Friday.

The Chicago town hall comes just days before Trump’s 100th day in office, The Hill noted. But Obama has no plans on commenting on #45 during this event.

“It’s not in anyone’s interest … for [Obama] to become the face of the resistance or narrate the Trump presidency,” a source told The Hill earlier this month. “He’s acutely aware that when he speaks, he sucks up all the oxygen, and that suppresses the next generation of leaders from rising.”

And folks are excited for his comeback:

We miss you Obama!

