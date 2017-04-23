A Moment with Taraji P. Henson

Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow, Building a Lasting Empire was the theme for this years Women’s Empowerment. Keynote speaker Taraji P. Henson gave a powerful and enlightening message to fans at the PNC Arena on Saturday. With family ties to North Carolina, the “Empire”, “Hidden Figures” star praised her family for encouraging her to follow her dreams. Henson also shared her many challenges on her journey to stardom, and her response to Nay Sayers in Hollywood.

“Faith & fear cannot coexist in one temple. So you have to decide which side you’re going to pick.”

I’m always particular about the company I keep.