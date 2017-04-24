W.E. Content
Home > W.E. Content

WE 2017: Bobby Brown Has A Special Message For Women [VIDEO]

Jennifer Hall
Leave a comment

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Bobby Brown took the stage at Women’s Empowerment 2017. Surrounded by a crowd of adoring fans, the R&B legend ran through his catalog of music singing hits like his late 1989 single “Roni” and his 1993 release “That’s the Way Love Is.”

Along with having killer pipes, Brown was always known for his prowess on the dance floor and did not hesitate to show fans that he still has “the moves!”


For the Latest Entertainment News:

In step with the mood of the day — I mean it is Women’s Empowerment — Brown had a special message for the ladies:

“Y’all are the most beautiful thing on this planet. You have to know that. You have to take that with you — when you walk, when you sleep, when you cry, when you smile. Y’all are my comfort. You are all our comfort. A man’s world is nothing without a woman. We appreciate you from the bottom of our hearts.”

So, how does New Edition’s most notorious member look and sound onstage? Take our poll and let us know!

Latest…

Artists , bobby brown , concerts , Live Performances , new edition , raleigh , whitney houston , Women's Empowerment

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
WE bars

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

WE bars Continue reading WE 2017: Bobby Brown Has A Special Message For Women [VIDEO]

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

WE bars
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Bobby Brown
WE 2017: Bobby Brown Has A Special Message…
 30 mins ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - K. Michelle
WE 2017: K. Michelle Performs Live! [VIDEO]
 52 mins ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Bishop Hezekiah Walker
WE 2017: Getting Our Praise On With Bishop…
 56 mins ago
04.24.17
WE 2017: A Moment With Taraji P. Henson
 20 hours ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Mainstage
WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More!
 23 hours ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment Breakfast 2017
WE 2017 Breakfast: Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
 24 hours ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Behind the Scenes
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson, Darrin Hinson, Doug…
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Kim Zolciak’s Officially Coming Back To ‘RHOA’ And…
 2 days ago
04.23.17
Beyoncé Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Destiny’s…
 2 days ago
04.23.17
Women's Empowerment Breakfast 2017
WE 2017 Breakfast: Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.24.17
K.Michelle Comes For Loni Love After Angela Yee’s…
 2 days ago
04.23.17
No New Prince Music Coming? Federal Judge Puts…
 2 days ago
04.23.17
#TeamBeautiful Remembers The Day Prince Died
 3 days ago
04.23.17
Global Citizen 2015 Earth Day
Wait….Mary J. Blige Is Saying Kendu Spent How…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
Photos