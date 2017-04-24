W.E. Lead
Home > W.E. Lead

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Is Fed Up With Social Media [VIDEO]

Jennifer Hall
Leave a comment

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

What does it mean to build an empire?

Taraji P. Henson knows. The award-winning actress has managed to take the world by storm with critically acclaimed performances in film and television. An unstoppable force, Henson recently released her first book; an autobiography entitled, Around the Way Girl.

Taraji P. Henson Book Cover

Source: Simon & Schuster / Simon & Schuster

As the keynote speaker at Women’s Empowerment this year, the Washington, D.C. native addressed a packed arena where the inquiry of the day was “How to Build a Lasting Empire?”

Henson credits the importance of “Togetherness” with helping establish her empire. She recalls a group of girlfriends that have had her back no matter what. “You can’t build an empire without your foundation and for me, that’s my sisters, my family,” notes Henson. She also credits God with being central to her foundation. Without God, “you’re screwed.”


For the Latest Entertainment News:

Employing laser focus and unwavering faith has allowed this Howard University grad to achieve at the highest of levels. Now, she challenges everyone to do the same — to focus, never give up, and avoid distractions.

Distractions, like the ones found on social media. Check out the video above to find out why the star is battling a love/hate relationship with America’s new favorite pastime. Not to mention, get great tips on how you too can achieve like Taraji!

WE bars

10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!

WE bars Continue reading WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Is Fed Up With Social Media [VIDEO]

10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!

Taraji P. Henson seems like the perfect best friend. Here are ten reasons why we love her!

WE bars

Latest…

Is Fed Up With Social Media , Taraji P Henson , WE 2017 , Women's Empowerment 2017

comments – Add Yours
Latest
Women's Empowerment - Taraji
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Is Fed Up…
 53 mins ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Bobby Brown
WE 2017: Bobby Brown Has A Special Message…
 4 hours ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - K. Michelle
WE 2017: K. Michelle Performs Live! [VIDEO]
 4 hours ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Bishop Hezekiah Walker
WE 2017: Getting Our Praise On With Bishop…
 4 hours ago
04.24.17
WE 2017: A Moment With Taraji P. Henson
 23 hours ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Mainstage
WE 2017: Bobby Brown, K Michelle, 112, & More!
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment Breakfast 2017
WE 2017 Breakfast: Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Women's Empowerment 2017 - Behind the Scenes
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson, Darrin Hinson, Doug…
 1 day ago
04.24.17
Kim Zolciak’s Officially Coming Back To ‘RHOA’ And…
 2 days ago
04.23.17
Beyoncé Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Destiny’s…
 2 days ago
04.23.17
Women's Empowerment Breakfast 2017
WE 2017 Breakfast: Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.24.17
K.Michelle Comes For Loni Love After Angela Yee’s…
 3 days ago
04.23.17
No New Prince Music Coming? Federal Judge Puts…
 3 days ago
04.23.17
#TeamBeautiful Remembers The Day Prince Died
 3 days ago
04.23.17
Photos