Source:Courtesy of Radio One Raleigh

Source:Courtesy of Radio One Raleigh

Source:Courtesy of Radio One Raleigh

Source:Courtesy of Radio One Raleigh

Source:Courtesy of Radio One Raleigh

Source:Courtesy of Radio One Raleigh

Source:Courtesy of Radio One Raleigh

Source:Courtesy of Radio One Raleigh

Source:Courtesy of Radio One Raleigh

Source:Courtesy of Radio One Raleigh

Source:Courtesy of Radio One Raleigh

Source:Courtesy of Radio One Raleigh

Source:Courtesy of Radio One Raleigh

Source:Courtesy of Radio One Raleigh

Source:Courtesy of Radio One Raleigh

Source:Courtesy of Radio One Raleigh

Source:Courtesy of Radio One Raleigh

Source:Courtesy of Radio One Raleigh

Continue reading In The Community: Be The Match 2017 [PHOTOS]